Black art curator Emmanuel George pushes for local Black history taught in public school systems with Positivity Pays Legends of Broward Trading Cards

By Arri Henry,

Westside Gazette

Emmanuel George, in collaboration with Positivity Pays, creates educational trading cards of local Black historical legends to fill in an omission in public school systems.

The limited edition deck features many local Broward pioneers such as Chester Bird, Henry Graham, Dr. Sistrunk, Dr. Von D. Mizel, Samuel Delevoe, Cannonball Adderly, Cathleen Cooper, Sidney Poitier, Professor Ely, Esther Rolle and many others throughout South, Central and North Broward.

“My goal is to have them in Broward County Public Schools (BPCS) and throughout Broward County libraries,” George continues, “as a way to emphasize teaching local Black History, of course for Black students, but just for everyone.”

The cards include three interesting facts and a photo on the front, with an easy-to-read bio on the back.

“In the same way that we talk about politics, we should talk about local Black History and how important local local Black history is,” he continues.

George plans to honor living legends like Judge Ilona M. Holmes and remaining members of the Collins family, with their very own card.

Richard Collins and Leola Collins were some of the first Black settlers in Dania Beach. They prided themselves through entrepreneurship and edu-cation. To this day their offsprings own land in Dania Beach; and Collins Elementary is named after Leola Collins in her honor.

“I just love local Black History, we’re just trying to find cool and creative ways to share it.”