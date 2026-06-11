A Century of Faith, Family, and Resilience: Celebrating 100 Years of Olivia Ballard

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On June 11, 2026, family, friends, and loved ones will gather to celebrate an extraordinary milestone as Mrs. Olivia Ballard turns 100 years old. Reaching a century of life is a rare blessing, and for Mrs. Ballard, it is a testament to a life defined by faith, perseverance, hard work, and unwavering love for family.

Born on June 11, 1926, in Glen Allan, Mississippi, Olivia Ballard came of age during a time of great challenges and limited opportunities. With only an eighth-grade education, she learned early the value of determination and sacrifice. As a young woman, she worked as a sharecropper, spending countless hours picking cotton to help support her family. Those humble beginnings shaped a work ethic and strength of character that would remain with her throughout her life.

After relocating to South Florida, Mrs. Ballard transformed adversity into opportunity, becoming an entrepreneur whose name became synonymous with hard work, persistence, and resilience. Her journey serves as an inspiration to all who know her, proving that success is not measured by formal education but by determination, vision, and a willingness to persevere.

At the center of her life has always been her faith. A devoted member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Mrs. Ballard has faithfully served God and her community for many years. Her deep spiritual foundation has guided her through life’s triumphs and challenges, providing strength, wisdom, and hope.

Mrs. Ballard shared a loving marriage with her husband, Mr. John Harris, and together they built a family legacy that continues to flourish today. As the proud mother of ten children, she dedicated her life to nurturing, teaching, and supporting her family. Her influence extends far beyond her children, reaching 48 grandchildren and an astounding 120 great-grandchildren.

Through the generations, she has instilled values of faith, respect, integrity, perseverance, and family unity. Her lessons, often taught through example rather than words, continue to shape the lives of those who follow in her footsteps.

As she celebrates her 100th birthday, Mrs. Olivia Ballard Harris stands as a living testament to God’s grace and favor. Her century-long journey reflects the strength of a woman who overcame obstacles, embraced opportunities, and dedicated herself to faith and family.

Today, we honor and celebrate a beloved matriarch whose life has touched countless hearts. Her story reminds us that true wealth is measured not in possessions, but in the lives we influence, the love we share, and the legacy we leave behind.

Happy 100th Birthday, Mrs. Olivia Ballard Harris. May your remarkable life continue to inspire generations to come, and may God continue to bless you with His abundant love and grace.