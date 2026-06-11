The Power of Speaking Up

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By Jabari Bovell

As teenagers, we often find ourselves in situations where we want to say something but choose to stay silent. Whether it’s standing up for ourselves, defending a friend, sharing an opinion, or addressing a problem, speaking up can feel intimidating. We may worry about being judged, ignored, or misunderstood. However, finding our voice is one of the most important skills we can develop.

Speaking up is not about being loud or demanding attention. It is about having the courage to express what matters to you. When students speak up about issues in their schools or communities, change can happen. When young people share their ideas, they bring fresh perspectives that adults may not have considered. Every voice has value, regardless of age.

There are also times when speaking up means standing against something that is wrong. Bullying, discrimination, and unfair treatment often continue because people are afraid to say something. A simple statement of support for someone who is struggling can make a huge difference. Speaking up can help create a safer and more welcoming environment for everyone.

Of course, speaking up is not always easy. It takes confidence and practice. Sometimes your opinion may not be popular, and sometimes people may disagree with you. That is okay. True growth comes from learning how to express yourself respectfully while remaining true to your values.

As teens, we are the future leaders, voters, teachers, business owners, and community members of tomorrow. The habits we build today will shape the world we create in the future. By speaking up, we show that our thoughts matter and that we are willing to be part of the solution.

Your voice is powerful. Do not be afraid to use it. The change you want to see may begin with one person having the courage to speak up.