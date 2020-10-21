Black Girl Who Hit Six Figures By the 6th Grade Shares Her Story With Millions on QVC, HSN, and Zulily

Confidence by GaBBY Goodwin Joins Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, a Collaboration with the NRF Foundation Currently Focused on Helping Black-Owned Businesses

(Source Blackbusiness.com);

Confidence by GaBBY Goodwin has been selected for Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, a collaboration with the NRF Foundation to help small businesses navigate today’s challenging retail environment. This phase of the program is highlighting 20 Black-owned businesses as part of Qurate Retail Group’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion within its company and in society at large.

Qurate Retail Group, a multi-platform retailer that includes QVC, HSN, Zulily, and several other brands, is using its production resources, television broadcasts, and digital platforms to help GaBBY share her story with millions of consumers nationwide. GaBBY’s story began appearing on QVC’s and HSN’s websites and social pages in August and the company was highlighted on air in early October on QVC and on HSN.

Zulily is promoting the campaign on its website, email, and social, and Confidence by GaBBY Goodwin can also tap Qurate Retail Group team members for advice on solving a business issue through a virtual mentoring initiative.

“I am super excited to showcase my business and inspire girls around the world to follow their dreams and walk in confidence,” GaBBY Goodwin shared.

At the age of seven, GaBBY and her mom Rozalynn solved the age-old problem of disappearing hair barrettes by inventing GaBBY Bows, and non-slip Double-Face Double-Snap Barrette. GaBBY Bows, along with their line of girls’ hair styling products help remove stress from the styling process so moms, dads and girls can cherish this precious time together. The company’s online hair care tutorials and hair tool organizer also save time and frustration, while GaBBY’s children’s book, virtual entrepreneurship academy for girls and keynote presentations inspire confidence and creativity.

Qurate Retail Group has a long tradition of helping small business owners and entrepreneurs launch and grow their brands through the incredible power of storytelling and shopping discovery. QVC, HSN, and Zulily provide compelling platforms, with unmatched reach, that enable small businesses to speak directly to millions of consumers in their homes.

Earlier this spring, Qurate Retail Group and the NRF Foundation launched the Small Business Spotlight with 20 small businesses across America that have been impacted by COVID-19. The current focus on Black-owned businesses is part of several initiatives announced by Qurate Retail Group to promote diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We’re proud to stand with the Black community by sharing the stories of these extraordinary businesses, including their innovation, their triumphs, the challenges they face, and their remarkable resilience,” said Mike George, President and CEO, Qurate Retail, Inc. “In these important times, we want to be part of the solution and help build inclusive communities where all people are treated with equity.”

This phase of the Small Business Spotlight runs from August 12th through October 16th.

“Retailers serve every community across the country and support one out of every four jobs. Diversity and inclusion have always been at the heart of our industry, but we know there is so much more work to be done,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. “By amplifying Black voices and businesses through programs like the Small Business Spotlight, we are taking an important step to ensure our industry remains a catalyst for promoting equity and opportunity in America today.”

For additional information on Confidence by GaBBY Goodwin, visit GabbyBows.com.

To learn more about Qurate Retail Group’s Small Business Spotlight, visit QVC.com and HSN.com.

About Confidence by GaBBY Goodwin

GaBBY and Rozalynn Goodwin of Confidence by GaBBY Goodwin launched and began selling GaBBY Bows through their online store gabbybows.com in February 2014. The mother-daughter duo has since filled online orders of their barrettes and other styling solutions in all 50 states in the U.S. and in twelve countries. GaBBY Bows are also carried in select retail and beauty supply stores in the US, Canada and South Africa. They established the Mommy and Me Entrepreneurship Academy® in November 2018. More than 50 Girl Bosses and their mothers from 16 states have enrolled for mentoring and started their own businesses under the brand.

For press inquiries, contact Rozalynn Goodwin at (803) 239-8470 or rozalynn@gabbybows.com

Mga etiketa: