Black Medical Student Diagnosed With Breast Cancer At Just 25 Years Old After Losing Her Mom to the Same Disease

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NATIONWIDE — Quintera Knight, an African American medical student from Morehouse School of Medicine, an HBCU in Atlanta, Georgia, was just 25 years old and in her first year of medical school when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. The diagnosis came as she was beginning her medical career and already knew how deeply the disease had affected her family. Her mother had been diagnosed at 35 and died from breast cancer at 40.

Knight also had a history of breast cancer on her father’s side of the family, according to WSB-TV. Knowing her family history put her on alert, so she took steps to monitor her health before experiencing any symptoms. She made an appointment at Piedmont’s high-risk breast cancer clinic, where doctors conducted several screenings because of her elevated family risk.

The screenings eventually led to a biopsy, which confirmed the diagnosis. Knight then underwent a lumpectomy performed by Dr. Erin Bowman of Atlanta Breast Care. Bowman has continued to be part of Knight’s care and said doctors are still studying why breast cancer diagnoses are increasing among women younger than 40. Researchers have not identified one specific reason for the trend.

For Knight, the diagnosis was frightening, especially at an age when many women may not expect to face breast cancer. She was also balancing treatment with the demands of medical school. Her doctors supported her throughout the process, helping her manage the uncertainty that came with the diagnosis and treatment.

Over time, Knight said she went from feeling scared to feeling empowered by what she had learned about her own health. She now wants other young women to take their family history seriously and become familiar with their personal breast cancer risk. She also encourages women to ask questions and talk with their doctors about when screening may be appropriate for them.

Knight is now cancer-free and has no symptoms. Her experience is part of a larger discussion about breast cancer among younger women, an issue that doctors and researchers continue to study. Piedmont Atlanta Hospital is also holding a panel called “Breast Cancer Under 40: Facts Every Woman Should Know,” where medical experts will discuss breast cancer risk, screening, and early detection for younger women.