Black-Owned Doll Brand, Orijin Bees, Featured  in Amzon’s Holiday Kids Gift Book and “Toys We Love” List 

NATIONWIDE — Founded by mother-daughter duo, Melissa and Esi Orijin, Orijin Bees ’ Baby Bee Doll collection is now being featured in Amazon’s newly-released Holiday Kids Gift Book and recognized in their “Toys We Love” List for 2022. The collection is available in an array of skin tones and curl patterns representing features of Black and brown children.

This recognition from leading online retailer, Amazon, is the most recent among a fast-growing list of the brand’s achievements, including being selected for Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021, placing as a finalist for Toy Fair’s 2022 Toy of the Year Award, and becoming a Mom’s Choice Award seal recipient.

“We are so full of gratitude to have been included in such an important catalog and to be highlighted as a proudly Black-owned business! Children all over the country will be able to identify with our dolls when they open Amazon’s Toy Book, and that’s just amazing,” says Melissa Orijin.

Earlier this year, co-founder, Melissa Orijin, was also invited to participate as a speaker at the 2022 Black Girl Magic Summit hosted by Boss Women Media, in partnership with Amazon, which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime.

On a mission to honor authentic representation, starting with the toy box, Orijin Bees has also created a Get One Gift One Program. Melissa expresses “every child deserves a doll that looks like them,” so the program focuses on gifting dolls to organizations supporting underserved children as well as parents experiencing financial constraints.

Orijin Bees, also written O.R.I.J.I.N. B.E.E.S, stands for Our Representation is Just Inclusion Normalized, Beautifully Empowering Every Soul. The Orijin Bees Baby Bee doll collection was created with the goal of instilling self-love during pretend play, helping young girls build the confidence to know their worth and, ultimately, become leaders of the future.

The Orijin Bees Baby Bee collection is available to shop at Amazon.com. For more information on the entire line of toys, visit OrijinBees.com.

About

