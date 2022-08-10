Black Quarterbacks & “Streetball”

By Don Valentine & Sarah Goldman

He-Said: Can you believe in 2022 Black Quarterbacks [Qbs] are still being slandered with racist myths! It is disgusting to read refrains that Black Qbs play with their feet and not their smarts. Patrick Mahones, the 4 time Pro Bowler who led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, was vitriolic in his comments about Black Qb myths.

An anonymous Defensive co-ordinator commented, as cited in the Atlantic and the New York Post, “Mahones scrambles and plays Streetball, when his first read collapses.” Mahones responded, “It always is weird when you see guys like me, Lamar, Kyler, get that on them and other guys don’t” Mahomes said. “But at the same time we are gonna go out there and prove ourselves everyday to prove that we can be some of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

She-Said: My husband loves the game, and I have been a big fan of football for 16 years. I’m not a racist, but it is well known that Black Qbs excel because of their speed and running ability. Don to be honest if you can run 4.4 forty yard dash, it doesn’t matter if you know the play book If you’re that fast then just take the ball and go.

He-Said: Sarah let me elucidate that theory is one of the most prejudicial assessments by White people ever. To say Black Qb’s are not smart enough to play the position is horrendous. Any true student of the game knows to succeed at quarterback you have to be the smartest player on the field. You have to know intrinsically each position’s responsibility. For instance how the guard is going to block the “A” gap. At the same time know the routes the “X & Y” receivers are running.

Then you have to read the defensive line up and guess their play maneuvers. Next analyze the chess board for any vulnerabilities. What to do if you see the “Willie” [weak side] backer sneaking toward the line. A good quarterback must be a master chess player. All these moving parts have to be analyzed in the 40 seconds you have on the play clock. In the words of Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor “Man, if all you got is fast. Then you won’t last.”

Sarah, you are ignorant to the historic racism at the quarterback position. For decades that lie of Blacks being athletic but not academic has been quietly spoken by White coaches. Talented young Black quarterbacks were forced to switch to play cornerback or receiver. It wasn’t until 1968 when Denver quarterback Marlon Briscoe broke the White barrier and starred at the position. He was a rookie and led the Broncos to the Superbowl. In 1988 Doug Williams helmed the Washington Redskins to a Superbowl win. He was the first of three Black men to win that trophy.