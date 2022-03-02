Black Travel Movement Founder to be Arrested for Violating Legal Processes During a 2018 “Black Yacht Week”

By Victor Omondi

Reginald Cummings is the president and founder of the Black Yacht Week, a traveling company where hundreds of Black people travel together to different world destinations and stay there for a one-week luxury excursion. In 2018, 250 Black travelers set out for the British Virgin Islands, where they didn’t receive the services they had paid for.

Cummings now faces legal suit and is in for an arrest for violating legal processes, among other violations. Cummings faces the arrest issue for being found in civil contempt, according to WUSA 9.

The arrest order was given by North Carolina-based Mark. A. Sternlicht, the Wake County Superior Court Judge.

Cummings got word of the arrest issue from the media and immediately saw the need of contacting an attorney for this case. “I am always open to having a conversation and presenting my side; however, in light of this, I need to contact an attorney,” Cummings told WUSA 9.

During the trip, Cummings had hired the Dream Yacht Charter to provide the travelers with essential stuff that they would need in their entire tenure including 26 boats, food, alcohol, and staff. However, the conditions of the travelers were very unfavorable as they went without very basic essentials. There were electricity and food shortages, mechanical problems, among many other issues, according to the outlet’s previous report.

According to Cummings, the Dream Yacht Charter was to blame for its failure to provide travelers with essentials during the excursion. However, the company said that that was so because the travel organizer, Cummings, had failed to clear the huge balance of $519, 934. The company claimed that they only received a deposit of $60,000 from him.

WUSA 9 recently reported that a suit against Cummings is being filed for “unjust enrichment, breach of contract and fraud.”

After a 2020 court ruling, Cummings was ordered to pay more than $1.5 million to the charter company to clear the original balance and pay for other damages.

Investigations on Cummings continue, and he could face civil charges for “unfair and deceptive commercial practices,” according to WUSA 9.