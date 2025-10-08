Blanche Ely Tigers Shine at 19th Annual Member & Mentorship Luncheon

Advertisement

Students from Blanche Ely High School in Pompano Beach proudly represented their school and community at the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society’s 19th Annual October Member & Mentorship Luncheon, held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Garenchman’s Preserve, 3370 Grande Corniche, Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Crockett Foundation, one of Broward County Public Schools’ dedicated partners in education, brought together medical professionals, community leaders, mentors, and students for a day of inspiration and connection.

Blanche Ely’s “Tigers” engaged with mentors, gained insights into medical and health-related careers, and learned valuable lessons about leadership, service, and personal growth. Their participation reflects the school’s continued commitment to exposing students to real-world opportunities and preparing them for college, careers, and community impact.

Leroy Jefferson Medical Society (TLJMS) is comprised of dedicated healthcare professionals working together to improve health and wellness, access to quality care, and academic and career opportunities for those in need in Palm Beach County.

The Crockett Foundation, co-founded by former NFL players Zach and Henri Crockett, remains a powerful advocate for youth development, academic excellence, and mentorship—empowering students to dream big and achieve their goals.

Events like the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society’s annual luncheon highlight the importance of mentorship and partnership in helping young people build a strong foundation for success.