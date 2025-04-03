BofA Names Jason Edelmann President of Fort Lauderdale

Advertisement

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Bank of America has named Jason Edelmann president of Bank of America Fort Lauderdale. As president and head of the market, Edelmann will connect clients, teammates, and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive integration across the bank’s eight lines of business.

“Jason is well positioned to deliver the full breadth of Bank of America to our Fort Lauderdale clients and community and grow market share,” said Brian Moynihan, Bank of America chair and chief executive officer. “His leadership will help our Fort Lauderdale clients improve their financial lives and deliver responsible growth.”

Edelmann joined the company in 2007 and has held numerous leadership roles within Merrill. He continues his role as Merrill Florida Tropics market executive, where he leads a team of more than 300 advisors and associates across five South Florida offices.

Actively engaged in his local community, Edelmann serves on the advisory board of Riverwalk Fort Lauderdale.