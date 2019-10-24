The City of Pompano Beach and the Community Redevelopment Agency are bringing back the Bonding and Insurance Workshop in the Business and Bagels Technical Assistance Series due to popular demand at 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Thursday, November 7th. This workshop is designed to demystify the barriers to bonding and develop a foundation to empower contractors to establish or expand their surety line. This workshop has been expanded to include information on equipment and other merchandise financing options. This valuable technical assistance and networking event is being offered free of charge and includes light refreshments.

This event is designed to assist emerging contractors, subcontractors, trades people and other construction related businesses. This is also an opportunity to sign-up to attend the Meet the Primes workshops.

If you have any questions, please contact (954) 786-7866, dahlia.baker@copbfl.com or fax to (954) 786-7836 or by mail to City of Pompano Beach, 100 West Atlantic Blvd., Room 276, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.

