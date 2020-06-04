Broward County Issues Emergency Curfew Order – June 1

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – An Emergency Curfew Order has been issued for tonight in response to credible reports of possible civil unrest that could potentially threaten the health, safety and welfare of the people of Broward County.

The curfew is in effect 9 p.m., Monday, June 1 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 2. While the curfew order is in place through June 7th, consistent with the local state of emergency, the County Administrator will be assessing the ongoing need for a curfew on a daily basis based on credible threats of civil unrest.

The Emergency Operations Center remains at a Level 2 activation, as it has been since the initiation of the Local State of Emergency declared by County Administrator Henry in response to COVID-19 on March 10.

Residents are permitted to travel between their home and their place of employment during the curfew and are also allowed to walk their pets near their residences.

Please note, media, while in the course of conducting their business, is exempt from the curfew. At this time, BCT is running on its current schedule.

Municipalities may have issued their own curfews as well. Residents are urged to check with their municipality for any stricter pronouncements.

Broward County Code of Ordinances gives the County Administrator the authority to impose a general curfew applicable throughout the community while there is State of Local Emergency in effect.

