Broward County School Board Approves 2023/24 School Calendar

The First Day of School is Monday, August 21, 2023

Mark your calendar! The School Board of Broward County, Florida approved the 2023/24 school calendar at its Tuesday, December 13, 2022, School Board meeting. The first day of school for the 2023/24 school year is Monday, August 21, 2023. The last day of school is Monday, June 10, 2024.

The approved calendar includes a week-long Thanksgiving break, two full weeks for Winter Break, one week for Spring Break, and additional days off that reflect the diversity of the district.

The Superintendent’s Calendar Committee began the rigorous process of developing the school calendar in April 2022. In October 2022, the committee developed a survey asking parents, teachers, staff, and community members to provide feedback regarding three proposed calendar options for the 2023/24 school calendar. The survey revealed stakeholders preferred the calendar option approved by the School Board.

The 2023/24 School Calendar highlights include:

First Day for Teachers’ Planning – Monday, August 14, 2023

First Day of School for Students – Monday, August 21, 2023

Thanksgiving Holiday – Monday, November 20 – Friday, November 24, 2023

Winter Break – Monday, December 25, 2023 – Friday, January 5, 2024

Spring Break – Monday, March 25 – Friday, March 29, 2024

Last Day of School for Students – Monday, June 10, 2024

Last Day of School for Teachers – Tuesday, June 11, 2024

The approved calendar also includes 10 teacher planning days, six early release days and days designated for interim report cards, report cards, holidays and contingencies for up to five hurricane makeup days, if needed. Semester exams will take place prior to the Winter Break.

To view the 2023/24 School Calendar synopsis, visit www.browardschools.com/calendar.