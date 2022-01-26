Broward County welcomes two new County Commissioners. Commissioner Jared E. Moskowitz​ serves District 8. Commissioner Torey Alston serves District 9. Both were appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis after Commissioners Holness and Sharief had to resign to run for U.S. Representative.

Torey Alston Brings Listening Ear To Broward County Commission

County Commissioner Alston will be one of two millennials, to serve on the Broward County Commission.



By Staff Writer

On Wednesday, January 12th, Broward native, Torey Alston, took the oath of office administered by Circuit Court Judge George Odom, making Alston the only Black serving on the Broward County Commission. This follows the Governor’s announcement in November appointing both Alston (District 9 seat) and Jared Moskowitz (District 8 seat) to the Broward County Commission. As a husband, father and proud business owner, County Commissioner Torey Alston is excited to serve his hometown, resolve issues and support his community. His first county commission meeting was on Tuesday.

Torey Alston is committed to working with the Community by listening to their concerns and addressing their challenges.

“Many politicians say they have an open-door policy, but Commissioner Torey Alston has already shown that he has an open ear and an open heart to serve the community,” said Brenda Kennedy, a long-time supporter of County Commissioner Alston.

County Commissioner Alston has already begun a listening tour which allows his constituents and community leaders to share their insight with him. Alston’s priorities include economic development, infrastructure, job creation, rental/housing assistance, elderly services, small/veteran business development and the environment.

County Commissioner Alston previously served as Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Transportation; the first African American to serve in this capacity. With more than 6,200 employees and an annual $10.3 billion budget, Mr. Alston served as the principal advisor to the FDOT Secretary on matters of administration, policy, and overall agency operations.

Previously, County Commissioner Alston was Chief of Staff to two Broward County Commissioners and held senior positions in Miami Dade County Public Schools, the City of Gainesville, and the Florida Department of Management Services. Alston also served on the Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) Board of Trustees, City of Fort Lauderdale Audit Advisory Committee and City of Oakland Park Board of Adjustment. Alston is a Life Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., FAMU National Alumni Association Life Member and NAACP Life Member. He earned his bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration from FAMU.

“Torey Alston and Jared Moskowitz are both Broward County natives with demonstrated records of service to the community and proven ability to work across party lines to get things done,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “I expect both to bring sane, rational leadership to the commission and look forward to working with them.”

As a proud FAMU Rattler, County Commissioner Alston proposed marriage to his college sweetheart Candice on the 50-yard line during halftime of the 2011 FAMU Homecoming Football game in Tallahassee. Candice’s elegance and academic accomplishments are eclipsed only by her kind and gracious spirit. She is also a FAMU Ratter and Jones High School Tiger, as both have been bleeding orange and green for a long time. She has a Master’s degree in Human Resource Management from FIU and Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and English from FAMU. She is the CEO of a home health and HR staffing company, providing services to northern Broward County. They plan a formal grand opening of their business in the next few weeks.

In addition to Torey’s community and business engagements, he has a strong devotion for family, friends, and faith. He understands the value of sharing quality time with his family. County Commissioner Alston and his wife are the proud parents of two adorable children, daughter, Elliott Elizabeth and son, Torey Louis. County Commissioner Alston’s mother Bobby Smith Alston retired after working more than 35 years at Broward Health, Broward County and City of Lauderhill. His father, the late Louis Gregory Alston, served as a deputy with Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) for more than 20 years. He has one brother, Corey, who currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia and Fort Lauderdale. He is adored, and likewise cherishes his extended family of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors, and friends. He is family focused, community-centric and spiritually steadfast.

One of his favorite Bible verses: “Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility consider one another as more important than yourselves; do not merely look out for your own personal interests, but also for the interests of others.” Philippians 2:3-4 (NASB)