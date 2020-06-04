Broward Education Foundation and Office Depot’s COVID-19 Virtual Learning “Teacher Supply Drive” Supported 450 Broward Public Schools Teachers

$125,000 raised in remote learning teaching supplies to help educating students during the pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – (June 1, 2020) – More than 450 Broward County public school educators have received $125,000 in much needed remote learning tools thanks to the Broward Education Foundation and Office Depot, Inc. COVID-19 Virtual Learning Teacher Supply Drive.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Broward Education Foundation swiftly re-purposed its Innovative Teacher Adapter Grant funds then launched a fundraising effort to assist educators who had to rapidly adapt their teaching methods and build virtual classrooms from their homes.

“These supplies have certainly made our jobs easier and were very much appreciated,” said Anita O’Sullivan, a Hollywood Hills Elementary first grade teacher. “Thank you to Broward Education Foundation, Office Depot and all of the donors. I felt like it was Christmas!”

Educating students in an online environment requires a different set of tools. The Teacher Supply Drive enabled educators to adjust their curriculums and utilize virtual teaching tools such as microphones, headsets, green screens, whiteboards and more. The items were delivered directly to each teacher’s home without any out of pocket expenses. In turn, teachers were able to create interactive classrooms and help keep students more engaged and better focused.

“We’re very proud of the community and business partners that once again were quick to come through in supporting this initiative,” said Shea Ciriago, executive director of Broward Education Foundation. “This is not an easy time for anyone but working together we can make positive things happen.”

In addition to Office Depot, partners include Broward Teachers Union, Wells Fargo, BrightStar Credit Union, Johns Easter, Pirtle Construction, Ultimate Software, Verizon, PNC Bank and the State of Florida Matching Grant program.