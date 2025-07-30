Broward Education Foundation and SponsorPlace Launch First-in-the-Nation Partnership to Revolutionize School Sponsorships

Advertisement

Broward County Public Schools becomes the first district nationwide to implement innovative platform that connects schools directly with local businesses

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Broward Education Foundation, the only 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated solely to supporting Broward County Public Schools (BCPS), announced a groundbreaking partnership with SponsorPlace, a turnkey platform that simplifies sponsorship management and unlocks new revenue streams for K–12 schools. The initiative positions BCPS as the first school district in the nation to adopt this all-in-one system that connects every school with community businesses elevating support for athletics, performing arts, PTAs, and special events.

Click here to visit Broward Education Foundation’s dedicated landing page, featuring a variety of sponsorship opportunities supporting individual schools across the district.

“The SponsorPlace initiative represents a vital opportunity to foster greater engagement between local businesses, the educational community, and the students of Broward County,” said Dr. Howard Hepburn, Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools. “We believe in the power of community collaboration to improve educational outcomes and are excited to play a role in ensuring every student in Broward County can reach their full potential.”

Developed by Campus Multimedia, the nation’s leader in K–12 brand activation, SponsorPlace offers a transparent, scalable, and easy-to-use solution that streamlines how schools engage with sponsors. The platform enables all schools within BCPS to attract and manage local business partnerships with unprecedented ease and oversight.

“SponsorPlace has elevated the way we approach strategic partnerships and resource development across Broward County,” said James A. Knapp, President & CEO of Broward Education Foundation. “This new platform empowers schools with the autonomy they need, while giving district leaders structure and transparency to build trust and deliver an impact.”

Empowering Education Through Strategic Partnerships

As a bridge connecting the business community with the classroom, Broward Education Foundation seeks to maximize its impact and elevate education through strategic partnerships, such as with SponsorPlace which offers a centralized marketplace with key benefits:

Access to Sponsorships: All schools—regardless of size or location—have equal access to sponsorship opportunities.

Streamlined Operations: Less administrative burden on staff, enabling more time for students and programs.

District Oversight and School-Level Control: While administrators monitor activity and ensure compliance, individual schools retain full control over their sponsor relationships.

“Schools need funding to run strong programs, but finding support takes time and resources many districts just don’t have,” said Karl Mawhinney, CEO of Campus Multimedia. “Meanwhile, local businesses want to support schools and be seen in their communities. SponsorPlace bridges that gap—making it easy to create measurable, meaningful sponsorships that benefit everyone.”

Real Results: South Plantation High School’s Success Story

South Plantation High School (SPHS) used SponsorPlace to generate revenue quickly—without traditional cold calls or time-consuming outreach.

The school:

Created a digital “storefront” where local businesses could browse and purchase sponsorship opportunities.

Leveraged a QR code printed on school maps at Parent Night, allowing families and businesses to access their SponsorPlace page instantly.

Sold three carline banner ads with zero outreach, transforming everyday moments into revenue.

“We love our SponsorPlace page. It’s easy to track money coming in, and it’s exciting every time we see another sale,” said Ricardo Marino, Assistant Principal of Western High School, formerly South Plantation High School.

About Broward Education Foundation

The nonprofit Broward Education Foundation aligns with Broward County Public Schools by providing grants for teachers who develop innovative curriculum that increases student outcomes; vitally needed school supplies for students and teachers in Title I schools; scholarships for qualified high school seniors; and support for programs and initiatives like Debate, TurnAround Arts, STEM and more. Each year, Broward Education Foundation contributes more than $4 million to Broward County schools, serving as the catalyst for educational excellence. For information visit Broward Education Foundation, email BEFInfo@browardschools.com, like or follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About SponsorPlace

SponsorPlace is a modern sponsorship marketplace that empowers K-12 school administrators to tackle funding challenges and grow thriving programs for students. By connecting schools with local businesses, SponsorPlace unlocks sustainable, community-driven sponsorships, eliminating hurdles to finding sponsors, aligning with school values, and administrative tasks. Developed by experts in K-12 marketing and sponsorship innovation, SponsorPlace is a free-to-use, secure, scalable solution that drives immediate impact for both schools and brands.

About Campus Multimedia

Campus Multimedia is the nation’s leader in brand activation for K-12 schools. By connecting a network of over 84,000 schools with aligned brands, CM provides recognition, resources, and revenue to strengthen school communities. Campus Multimedia’s turnkey programs empower schools while helping brands create authentic local connections that drive engagement and lifelong loyalty.