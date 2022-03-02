Broward Education Foundation Hosts Top FunAnnual Fundraiser on Friday, April 29

Submitted by Diana Hanford

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Strap yourselves in for a Top Gun type of ride as Broward Education Foundation takes off with BrightStar Credit Union’s TOP FUN presented by Office Depot, on Friday, April 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort.

Saluting the annual Fort Lauderdale Air Show which takes place that weekend and with a respectful nod to Top Gun: Maverick which premieres shortly thereafter, Broward Education Foundation’s TOP FUN annual themed event will be packed with non-stop action and entertainment.

Guests are encouraged to don their aviators, leather jackets, flight suits, patriotic attire or dress as their favorite character from the popular Top Gun movie franchise and enjoy a rousing evening which includes an Officer’s Club cocktail reception, followed by a delicious dinner, online auction with extraordinary items, dancing and live entertainment.

“We have plenty of surprises on deck as we pride ourselves on hosting an unforgettable event each spring. TOP FUN is a spectacularly fitting way to launch us into the weekend of Air Show festivities,” said Shea Ciriago, CEO of Broward Education Foundation. “Our generous partners and supporters enable us to raise much-needed awareness and funds to maximize the quality of education in Broward County Public Schools.”

Proceeds benefit Broward Education Foundation’s transformational programs and initiatives for students and teachers in Broward County Public Schools. Programs include innovative teaching grants to advance PreK-12 achievement; school supplies and educational materials for Title I students and teachers; and scholarships for qualified high school seniors. Each year, the Foundation contributes more than $3 million to Broward County Public Schools, serving as the catalyst for educational excellence.

Tickets are $250 per person and partnerships start at $2,000. For more information, email Shea.Ciriago@browardschools.com, call (954) 224-5080 or visit browardedfoundation.org/.

About Broward Education Foundation:

The nonprofit Broward Education Foundation aligns with Broward County Public Schools by providing grants for teachers who develop innovative curriculum that increases student outcomes; vitally needed school supplies for students and teachers in Title I schools; scholarships for qualified high school seniors; and support for programs and initiatives like Debate, Scholastic Chess, TurnAround Arts, STEM and more. Each year, Broward Education Foundation contributes more than $3 million to Broward County schools, serving as the catalyst for educational excellence.

Responding to the Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy in 2018, Broward Education Foundation initiated a GoFundMe, established the official Stoneman Douglas Victims’ Fund and raised $10.5M for victims’ families, survivors and those impacted. Broward Education Foundation was awarded the 2018 President’s Award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) Fort Lauderdale/Broward Chapter for these fundraising efforts.

For information visit Broward Education Foundation, email BEFInfo@browardschools.com, like or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.