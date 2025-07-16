Broward Health Celebrates Largest Graduate Medical Education Class

Advertisement

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL. – Broward Health proudly welcomed 140 new residents and fellows, the largest Graduate Medical Education (GME) class in Broward Health’s 87-year history, during a White Coat Ceremony held at the Hilton Fort Lauderdale Marina. Each doctor received their white coats, an emblem of their entry into the medical profession.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome these residents and fellows,” said Shane Strum, President and CEO of Broward Health. “The growth of our GME program is critical to our role in meeting the ever-evolving healthcare needs of our community. We are committed to providing world-class training to tomorrow’s healthcare leaders.”

This milestone reflects Broward Health’s leadership in medical education and ongoing investment in the future of healthcare. For the 2025–2026 academic year, Broward Health has a total of 365 residents and fellows, which is a 9% increase from the previous year. Included in the 26 residency and fellowship programs are eight new specialties, including nephrology, infectious disease and otolaryngology, which have been added in just the past two years. Plans are to expand the program with additional specialties, including OB/GYN and interventional cardiology, to meet the needs of the community.

Each resident and fellow is paired with a resident mentor and a faculty mentor to help them assimilate not just with rotations but for career and lifestyle planning. They will work across all four hospitals in the Broward Health system.

To accommodate the growth of the GME program, a new space at Broward Health North opened in 2024, and a new 28,225-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will be opening in August to serve the new residents and fellows at Broward Health Medical Center.

“This is more than a milestone, it’s a rite of passage,” said Patricia Rowe-King, M.D., Broward Health’s designated institutional official. “Our residents and fellows come from across the country, each bringing their unique journey, but united by a shared purpose: to make a meaningful difference. At Broward Health, we are committed to supporting them every step of the way.”

Among this year’s highlights, Broward Health was recently ranked the fifth most viewed orthopedic surgery program nationwide on the FREIDA database.

Another standout story includes 30-year-old Louise Francesca Inocentes, a former fashion industry professional who is now pursuing her medical career at the same hospital as her father, Dr. Ariel Inocentes, medical director of Broward Health North’s Rehabilitation Institute. “It’s surreal to be working in the same hospital as my dad. This is a full-circle moment,” she said.

Dr. Inocentes added, “This is a dream come true for our family and for the community we serve.”

Broward Health’s GME program continues to garner national interest and attention as residents and fellows gain invaluable experience working alongside Broward Health physicians, nurses and support staff.