By Joy Oglesby

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA — (Broward Health Medical Center welcomes Lester R. Eljaiek, CPA, as its regional chief financial officer.

Eljaiek, who has more than 20 years of healthcare experience, will lead the financial operations of the Fort Lauderdale hospital and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital.

Prior to joining Broward Health Medical Center, Eljaiek served as senior vice president of finance of Lifespan Health System in Providence, Rhode Island. He also served as vice president of finance at Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk, Virginia.

In addition to being a Certified Public Account, Eljaiek is a Certified Healthcare Financial Professional and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Eljaiek earned both his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and his Master of Accounting from Florida International University.