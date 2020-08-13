Broward Health offers free immunizations for uninsured children

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Two Broward Health community health centers are helping children prepare for the school year by offering free immunizations and low-cost physical exams. Mobilize to Immunize summer immunizations return, creating even greater access to care for children between the ages of four and 18 who are uninsured, have Medicaid, or identify as American Indian or Alaska Native.

“It’s vital that all children are properly immunized against infectious diseases to safeguard their health and well-being,” said Margaret Lott, M.D., pediatrics, Broward Health Physician Group. “Through Mobilize to Immunize we’re able to provide, in many cases, lifesaving care to some of our most vulnerable children.”

Broward Health Community Health Services caregivers will provide immunizations against infectious and life-threatening diseases such as whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza, Hepatitis B and polio. Human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccinations will also be provided in partnership with the American Cancer Society.

Immunizations and physicals are available from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., July 27 to August 21 at Cora E. Braynon Family Health Center, 200 N.W. Seventh Ave., in Fort Lauderdale, and Broward Health Pompano Pediatric Primary Care Center, 601 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. To better meet the needs of the South Florida community, Spanish and Creole communications are available, with additional translation services accessible.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (954) 759-7500