Broward Health Provided Nearly 650 Meals For Homeless During Grab & Go Thanking Event

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – On Monday, Broward Health Healthcare for the Homeless provided nearly 650 hot lunches during its 17th annual Thanksgiving Feast near downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The freshly prepared grab-and-go meals were served by Broward Health caregivers and leaders, along with North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners Chair Nancy Gregoire and Vice Chair Stacy Angier, at the Bernard P. Alicki Health Center.

“We are all family, we are all together and we’re going to have a great meal,” said Gregoire just before the outdoor and socially distanced luncheon began.

Attendees were treated to a meal of turkey, vegetables and mashed potatoes, and selected cake and the fresh fruit of their choice. They were also provided a travel-size container of hand sanitizer and a mask to help reduce the spread of novel coronavirus.

“Broward Health is always here to take care of the whole person,” said Portia Anderson, RN, director of the Bernard P. Alicki Health Center. “We understand that one of the basic needs of our patients who are experiencing homelessness is for food. In this Thanksgiving season, we want to extend our care for their wellbeing and honor our community with a hot meal.”

The hundreds of meals were made possible through generous donations by the Broward Health Foundation, Broward Health Medical Center, Broward Health Imperial Point, Aramark and community partners such as TaskForce Fore Ending Homelessness and AIDS Healthcare Foundation.