Broward Health Welcomes First Babies of 2021

(Left) Dawn Horowitz, a registered nurse at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Coral Springs, helps care for Caleb Joseph Reigh in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Baby Caleb was born at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, making him the first “new year” baby born at Broward Health. (Right) Estrella Orellana and Elvis Muñoz welcomed their son, Liam Muñoz, at 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. Liam was the first baby of the new year born at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center.