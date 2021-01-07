Broward Health Welcomes First Babies of 2021

January 7, 2021 Carma Henry

(Left) Dawn Horowitz, a registered nurse at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Coral Springs, helps care for Caleb Joseph Reigh in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Baby Caleb was born at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021, making him the first “new year” baby born at Broward Health.  (Right) Estrella Orellana and Elvis Muñoz welcomed their son, Liam Muñoz, at 7:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. Liam was the first baby of the new year born at Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital at Broward Health Medical Center.

 

