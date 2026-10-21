Broward School Board Fires Administrator Following Laptop Procurement Investigation

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Jennifer Andreu

The Broward County School Board has voted to terminate Jennifer Andreu, a school administrator, following an investigation that identified significant problems with the district’s efforts to purchase and deploy laptops.

The board voted 6-3 on Tuesday to dismiss Andreu, who served as the district’s executive director of operations from 2023 until early 2026. Board members Adam Cervera, Jeff Holness and Nora Rupert opposed the termination.

The decision followed an investigation by the Broward Office of Inspector General, which examined three separate attempts to select vendors for the district’s laptop procurement initiative. The report, released Sept. 30, found that Andreu and other employees mishandled the procurement process and provided misleading information to School Board members.

Andreu has denied wrongdoing and maintained that her actions did not justify termination.

The board’s decision came despite appeals from supporters who urged members to reconsider, arguing that Andreu had not committed any offense serious enough to warrant losing her job.

Earlier this year, Andreu was reassigned from her operations position to a role overseeing economic development and compliance. Her termination now brings an end to her employment with the district following months of scrutiny surrounding the laptop purchasing process.

Superintendent Says District Must Address Findings

Superintendent Howard Hepburn defended the district’s response to the inspector general’s findings during his report to the board on Tuesday, before members considered Andreu’s employment.

Hepburn said the investigation revealed issues that required corrective action and emphasized the importance of maintaining public confidence in the school district’s operations.

“The concerns identified in this report are unacceptable, and we are taking action. Public trust is earned through our actions, not simply our words,” Hepburn told board members.

He also warned that employees found to have knowingly misled the board, violated district policies or broken the law would face disciplinary consequences.

“Any employee found to have knowingly misled the School Board, violated district policies, or broken the law will face swift and appropriate disciplinary action up to and including termination,” Hepburn said.

His remarks underscored the district’s position that accountability is necessary when employees are responsible for managing public resources and communicating with elected officials.

However, the decision to dismiss Andreu prompted questions from some board members about whether the disciplinary response was appropriate.

Board member Jeff Holness challenged the process, asking Hepburn whether the decision amounted to a rushed or overly severe response.

“Rush decision or a harsh decision?” Holness asked.

“This is not a rush or a harsh decision,” Hepburn replied.

Teachers Union President Questions Due Process

The termination also drew criticism from Broward Teachers Union President Anna Fusco, who questioned whether the district followed the appropriate procedures before dismissing Andreu.

Speaking during the board meeting, Fusco argued that the process was flawed and raised concerns about whether Andreu had received proper due process.

“This due process was not done accurately, it was not done right,” Fusco told the board.

Her comments added to the debate over how the district handled the investigation’s findings and whether termination was the appropriate disciplinary measure.

Supporters who addressed board members similarly called for leniency, contending that Andreu’s record of public service should be considered before making a final employment decision.

Despite those appeals, the board approved the termination by a three-vote margin.

Andreu Considers Challenging the Decision

Andreu expressed disappointment with the board’s decision and said she was exploring possible avenues to challenge her dismissal.

In comments to the South Florida Sun Sentinelfollowing the meeting, she rejected the suggestion that her conduct warranted termination and defended her professional record.

“I’m deeply disappointed by the board’s decision,” Andreu said. “I did nothing to warrant termination and stand by my nearly 30 years of public service and integrity.”

She also told the newspaper that she was reviewing options to continue defending her reputation, including the possibility of appealing the decision to Florida’s Division of Administrative Hearings.

An appeal could provide another avenue for Andreu to contest the district’s action, although she had not announced a final decision on whether to pursue that option.

The dispute places her account of the events in direct contrast with district leadership’s position that the findings justified disciplinary action.

Inspector General Report Raises Procurement Concerns

The inspector general’s investigation focused on three efforts to identify vendors for laptop purchases and deployment across Broward County Public Schools.

According to the report, Andreu and other employees did not necessarily engage in misconduct or gross mismanagement, but they mishandled the procurement process and misled School Board members in doing so.

The findings have raised broader questions about how purchasing decisions were managed, how information was communicated to elected officials and what safeguards are needed to ensure transparency in the use of public funds.

Laptop procurement is a significant undertaking for a school district, requiring coordination among administrators, vendors and other personnel to ensure that technology purchases meet operational needs and follow established procedures.

The controversy highlights the importance of clear procurement practices, accurate reporting and accountability when district employees make decisions involving taxpayer-funded resources.

Decision Intensifies Debate Over Accountability

Andreu’s dismissal represents a major development in the district’s response to the laptop procurement investigation. While Superintendent Hepburn has defended the disciplinary action as necessary to address the inspector general’s concerns, Andreu continues to dispute the basis for her termination.

The 6-3 vote also revealed differing views among board members over the appropriate response to the investigation’s findings.

With Andreu considering a possible appeal and questions remaining about the district’s handling of the disciplinary process, the matter could continue beyond Tuesday’s meeting.

The outcome may also influence how Broward County Public Schools addresses procurement oversight, employee accountability and the procedures used when investigations identify failures in the management of public resources.