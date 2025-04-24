Broward School Board Member Brenda Fam Resigns, Citing Hostile Environment and Fiscal Mismanagement

Advertisement

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL — Broward County School Board Member Brenda Fam has announced her resignation, effective May 1, 2025, citing ongoing hostility, dysfunction within the district, and fiscal irresponsibility as reasons for stepping down.

Elected in 2022, Fam says she entered the role with optimism and a focus on balancing the district’s budget, improving student safety, and increasing parental involvement. How-ever, in a public letter addressed to Dr. Hepburn, Fam described a toxic culture within the board that stifles differing viewpoints and discourages transparency.

Fam referenced the recent resignation of Alec Bogdanoff, Chair of the Superintendent’s Oversight Committee Task Force, who stepped down after just three meetings. Bogdanoff, a volunteer, cited “entrenched resistance” and “a culture that rewards control over progress” in his April 11 resignation letter. Fam echoed his concerns, saying she too faced personal attacks and witnessed hostility toward those questioning the district’s current direction.

She criticized the school board for prioritizing social justice initiatives over academic achievement and for failing to listen to community input. Fam expressed concern about the district’s declining student enrollment, ongoing financial troubles, and increasing reliance on taxpayer dollars through property tax hikes and upcoming impact fees.

“The Broward County School District was so afraid of school choice,” Fam wrote, stating that she faced opposition for supporting school vouchers and the Hope Scholarship program, which helped bullied and suicidal students find safer learning environments.

Fam concluded her resignation letter by thanking her supporters and expressing her intent to continue contributing to education in a setting where her efforts are welcomed.