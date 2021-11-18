Broward Sheriff’s Office Sharing thanksgiving meals with others

This holiday season, Sheriff Gregory Tony and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Special Events and Logistics Unit will continue BSO’s annual Thanksgiving turkey event.

Turkeys will be distributed to approximately 75 religious institutions and/or charitable organizations throughout BSO’s jurisdictions at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at BSO’s Public Safety Building located at 2601 W. Broward Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale.

Additionally, BSO will distribute baskets consisting of a turkey and other holiday meal fixings to 600 families in need on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Ticket vouchers were given to selected families identified as in need of assistance by BSO school resource deputies. This distribution will take place in three regions (North, Central and South) of the county.

These events could not be possible without contributions from the Broward Sheriff’s Advisory Council (BSAC), Publix and Feeding South Florida. BSAC sponsored the purchase of the turkeys and the fixings, while Publix provided additional funding. Our community partner, Feeding South Florida, supplemented with additional food items.

BSO’s Special Events and Logistics Unit has worked closely with BSO employees and local community members to identify and provide aid to families needing a hand up. The unit aims to continue this work this holiday season through the implementation of its holiday theme: Broward Sheriff’s Office Sharing with Others.