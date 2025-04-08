Broward Students Experience The Lion King on Broadway for Free

Advertisement

Submitted by Brandon Grant

Over 2,500 Broward County Public School (BCPS) students recently experienced the magic of Disney’s The Lion King at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts. As part of a partnership with BCPS, the Student Enrichment through the Arts (SEAS) program allows thousands of students to enjoy performances free of charge.

This program was made possible in part by Bank of America, which named the Broward Performing Arts Foundation as a 2024 Neighborhood Builder. The prestigious award included a $200,000 grant to support the Broward Center’s arts-in-education programs and comes as the bank celebrates two decades of its signature philanthropic program. Other supporters of this special SEAS Broadway matinee included JM Family Enterprises, William & Anita Newman Foundation and Lucretia & Wayne Weiner.

The Broward Center aims to continue incorporating a Broadway show into its SEAS programming each year, providing even more students with the opportunity to experience the educational and inspirational power of Broadway theater.