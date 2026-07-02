BSO: Protecting the County’s Critical Infrastructure

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The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) mission extends far beyond any single jurisdiction, municipality or neighborhood. For decades, BSO has safeguarded some of Broward County’s most critical facilities. From Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades to the Broward County Courthouse, our highly trained professionals protect the infrastructure that millions of residents, visitors and businesses rely on every day.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL), BSO personnel operate around the clock to protect one of the busiest airports in the nation. Managing the safety of more than 37 million annual passengers requires precision, readiness and excellent coordination. Aside from routine patrols, five specialized units work together to respond to threats, investigate criminal activity and ensure the safe flow of people in and out of the airport. These units include Criminal Investigations, the Airport Community Team, Traffic Unit, Explosive Detection Canine Unit and the Incident Containment Team.

At Port Everglades, the nation’s 3rd busiest port in the world, BSO plays a vital role in protecting this hub for international trade, energy distribution and the global cruise industry. Deputies conduct high-visibility maritime harbor patrols and respond to emergencies. They also manage the Port Security Operations Center and Port Identification Office, issuing and monitoring more than 8,000 port credentials each year while supporting the movement of more than four million cruise passengers.

BSO’s Court Services ensures the safe and uninterrupted operation of the county’s judicial system across the main Central Courthouse and three regional courthouses. While ensuring a safe and secure operation for thousands of employees and visitors each day, our deputies also support the movement of inmates while protecting court personnel and maintaining order throughout daily proceedings. BSO courthouse staff serve as a bridge between law enforcement operations, detention facilities and the judiciary.

Across each facility, BSO personnel assigned to these locations participate in specialized training, including full-scale active assailant, threat response and emergency exercises tailored to the unique needs and challenges of the respective locations. In addition, BSO deploys Threat Intervention Tactics Analytics Network (TITAN) personnel to these critical infrastructure sites. This highly trained team provides rapid operational support during critical incidents and emergency situations while maintaining a visible tactical presence in areas identified as vulnerable.

The airport, seaport and courthouses are not simply buildings or facilities, they are essential components of Broward County’s transportation, economy and government operations network. From protecting vital transportation hubs to supporting the administration of justice, we are committed to delivering exceptional service while focusing on safeguarding all of Broward County.

For more information about BSO’s countywide services, visit sheriff.org/le/bso-district-offices/.

Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony

Service Equals Reward