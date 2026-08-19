It’s ain’t necessarly so!

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FRANKLY SPEAKING

By W. Frank Wilson

There is a long held belief among many Black folks that White is right.

My question is: Black is wrong?

Let’s just be clear. All White can’t be judged by the extremism we see nor can Blacks and others who are not Melanin challenged.

Right America is the reason we have a group of leaders threatening to use guided missiles and blast folk into eternity and then you have another group of followers who use misguided muscles blasting under aged girls into maternity!

Pete Hegseth made sure that all decisions are made by Right people so …

Yeah Black folk do questionable things too like, mugging at the camera while committing a robbery, refusing to accept the fact that you can’t get ahead showing your behind, getting on airplanes with hair bonnets and pajamas, always seeking the hook up, the low low and not realizing sometimes you are right but not right now!

No is a complete sentence but doesn’t mean rejection or denial; rather it is rethink it and it’s merely delay. Right privilege has long been the secret sauce.

I am constantly revisiting Oprah’s visit to Forsyth County ( not be confused with Forsyth Ga) where a young white man said to a national audience “ I dropped out school in 8th grade but

I’m smarter than any nigger because I’m white” Nuff said

Right America has this country so screwed right now and it’s all because Right America could not bring itself to accept a Wrong American with integrity and dignity, ist, a narcissist and a dumb as a rock low life but he’s …Right!

So much for the Red Right and Blue!