Trump is Magically Disgusting!

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FRANKLY SPEAKING

By W. Frank Wilson

Maybe Donald is the genius he claims to be.

He manages to put his foot in his mouth, have his head up his ass ,and his nose in things that is not his business all at the same time.

He’s a moron on a mission, and that mission is to devour, destroy, demean, derail and delete everything that had previously made our Country great and our lives reasonably secure.

Genius?

He could be a Genie because with him morals, decency, masculinity, civility, truth and integrity have an uncanny way of disappearing.

Most of the behaviors of Trump are not only unprecedented and unpresidential, they are also inhumane and incredibly cruel.

I’m sure other Presidents have taken exception to criticism and critique but none have openly and blatantly weaponized government offices to punish people and organizations like this bully.

He lies, then lies and the lie that he lied about and when confronted he calls it fake news.

It’s interesting how any election that does not meet his agenda is rigged and any news that does not meet his approval is fake.

What’s fake is a bullet grazed ear that left no scars and the silence surrounding the would be assassins once it’s no longer headline news.

You remember the old commercial for Lucky Charms, Magically Delicious?