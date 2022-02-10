Buried Dangers

By Melanated Glow

When preparing to garden or farm the land, it is important to break up the soil. It is key to have loose soil for plants to extend its roots and grow; otherwise, the plants will not be able to reach its full potential. The working of the soil can be done with a person’s bare hands, tools, or insects, like worms, but for a plant to have the best growth rate would be to ensure the foundation is good. The soil is the source of what the plants need to grow, so in addition to the soil being loose, the soil also needs to have the proper minerals, correct pH, and appropriate level of moisture for its type.

With all the digging and tilling of the soil, whatever has been buried will be un-covered. It doesn’t matter how long something is buried; it will remain there until it is recovered. One of the reasons pirates looked for “buried treasure” is because it was still there. So just like energy, things buried in the soil isn’t destroyed. Its contents are not immediately accessible

This description is like what is experienced in our lives as we avoid or bury certain situations. When it is time for growth, we must address the soil if natural development is not occurring. As we start to dig deeper and turn the soil over, those buried feelings and emotions will flood back as if it just happened. This is what happens when we bury things. Those things then affect other things as all things are connected. So, for example, not addressing the pain experienced from a relationship breakup could spring up in issues in other relationships. Not taking work seriously can lead to disorder at home with finances. Not completing chores for a child can affect social activities. For growth to take place, specific criteria must be met, meaning the minerals in the soil, in your womb, or in your thoughts, must be beneficial to what is needed now.

Not only must we be active in clearing our minds and bodies of those things that do not serve us, but we should also be mindful of the body that we live in. The Earth. The amount of toxic waste that is buried in the soil daily in the States is atrocious. We are so wasteful without a care in the world because, for the most part, we do not see what happens with the garbage after the truck picks it up. Even food that decomposes quickly and naturally is placed in plastic garbage bags that take a thousand years estimated to go through the decomposition process. Just being mindful, we can return food to the Earth which will give more nutrients to the currently depleted soil as well as sending less “trash” to the landfills.

Nothing disappears. Trash buried today will be trash in the same place 10 years from now unless someone moves it. This is the case with physical garbage or mental garbage. We have the choice whether we deal with a situation or not and when. The soil remembers so when you are ready for it, it will be there waiting for you as if it never left, because it hasn’t.