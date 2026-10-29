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    Candidates Take Their Message to the FAMU Community

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    David Jolly Returns to FAMU During Homecoming Celebrations, Joined by Angie Nixon and Gwen Graham

    TALLAHASSEE, FL  — Florida gubernatorial candidate David Jolly returned to Florida A&M University (FAMU) during its highly anticipated homecoming celebrations, joining fellow Democratic candidates Angie Nixon and Gwen Graham in an effort to connect with students, alumni and voters ahead of the November 3 general election.

    The visit brought statewide political campaigning to one of Florida’s most prominent historically Black universities, where homecoming festivities drew thousands of alumni, students and visitors to Tallahassee. The candidates used the occasion to engage with the university community and emphasize the importance of voter participation as the election.

     

     

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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