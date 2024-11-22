Cannabis Use Can Only Help Relieve HIV/AIDS Symptoms

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University.

While the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is a qualifying condition for medical marijuana use in Florida, an expert in the field of HIV research and treatment says cannabis will only help suppress symptoms of the disease.

“I want to be really clear that cannabis does not treat HIV,” states Dr. Natalie Wilson, PhD, an expert in HIV research with over 25 years of experience. She explains that while antiretroviral therapy is the only treatment that suppresses the life-threatening virus, it does not neutralize the symptoms of HIV or AIDS, such as pain, sleep issues, fatigue, and neuropathy.

Anyone who tests positive for HIV/AIDS should immediately begin antiretroviral therapy under the direction of healthcare professionals, Dr. Wilson says. The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) reported nearly 130,000 residents living with HIV as of 2023.

“We [also] see a lot, depression, anxiety, and brain fog. . . . Brain fog that can lead to forgetfulness or just not being able to think clearly. Some people have that neuroinflammation in the brain,” Dr. Wilson adds.

Cannabis has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, reducing symptoms like pain, anxiety, and depression in HIV/AIDS patients. It also stimulates appetite, helping patients take medications with food. Qualified physicians may recommend treatments ranging from low-THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) marijuana to non-THC medications like cannabidiol (CBD).

Inhalation of cannabis delivers the fastest relief, says Dr. Wilson, but that delivery method may be too potent for some patients diagnosed with HIV. Edibles and tinctures may be more tolerable in the early stages of medical marijuana treatment, but “they could take anywhere from 40 to 180 minutes to take effect,” she says. Topicals are another slow-release option.

In Florida, HIV is a qualifying condition for medical marijuana. To obtain a medical marijuana card, a patient can visit the FDOH’s Office of Medical Marijuana Use website (www.knowthefactmmj.com) and also find a qualified physician.

Visit https://bit.ly/MMERIOctober2024 to watch MMERI’s Conversations on Cannabis Virtual Forum featuring Dr. Erin Boyd discussing “HIV, AIDS, and Cannabis.”