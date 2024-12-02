Betty Jean Thomas – 85 Funeral service will be held November 30th.
About Carma Henry 26495 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861
Related Articles
Casey Myers Love and Grace Funeral Home Services
Edward Davis – Visition took place November 15th. Sharonda Lyric Everett – Funeral Service was held November 16th. Louvina “Vicky” Woods Johnson Funeral Service was held November 23rd at Mount Zion AME Church. […]
Casey Myers Love And Grace Funeral And Cremation Services
Tamara L. Grant Funeral service was held on November 2nd at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Deeday “June Bug” Kelsey, Jr. – 78 Funeral service was held November 8th at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Be the first to comment