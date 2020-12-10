Celebrate Kwanzaa “Now More Than Ever”

By David Wright/ Contributing writer to the Westside Gazette

I know some of us are experiencing mixed emotions about 2020. The election is over even though we are during a very important senatorial runoff in Georgia. COVID continued to ravage our communities as we are still waiting to see the results of the impact of our Thanksgiving activities. Even though we are anticipating the release of a new COVID vaccine, it is still important to use common sense in the meantime.

Examining all where we have been, as well as where we are headed, not limiting the economic impact many are facing and the practicality of how and where we spend our resources, leads me to this conclusion. Celebrate Kwanza!

If we took the time to understand the principals of Kwanza, I feel we would thrive through our current reality with resilience and social resourceful support to our communities. I applaud the food banks and farm share programs that we see across America. This is just one of the seven Kwanza Principles that we should exhibit daily.

For more information about Kwanza and its principles please visit https://www.officialkwanzaawebsite.org

As we focus on our future endeavors for 2021 and apply self-preservation principles, let us commit to a cause that could surely help support our future existence. “Buy Black Daily”

Stay tuned, there is more to come!