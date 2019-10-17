Celebrating 100 Years

Margaret Campbell-Hatcher-Paine will be celebrating her 100 birthday October 27, 2019. She moved from Winter Garden, Florida to Fort Lauderdale in 1925 and remained there with her five siblings: Author Campbell, Mildred (Johnson), Lonnie Campbell, Mattie Lou (Willis), and Mar Lou (Barner).

Margaret married Robert Hatcher and raised four children: Willie Lou “Willette”, Roy Lee (deceased) Robert Jr., and Lamar (deceased). She has five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A small birthday party is planned with family and friends.

