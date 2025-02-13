Celebrating 54 Years of the Westside Gazette & Honoring Black History

Advertisement

A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

I’m reminded of a radio commercial which I wrote about concerning lactose intolerance, again a thought crossed my mind—what if there were a cure for people’s intolerance of one another? The term “intolerance” often refers to a physical rejection, but what about the intolerance that divides us along racial, cultural, and social lines?

For 54 years, the family of the Westside Gazette has been committed to confronting this very issue—challenging injustice, amplifying Black voices, and fostering unity through truth and understanding. We recognize that intolerance is not merely a personal failing but a systemic issue that must be addressed at its root. If science can find a cure for lactose intolerance by identifying its cause, then surely, we can seek a remedy for intolerance in our society. The answer lies in knowledge, in history, and in the written words both sacred and secular—that guide us toward enlightenment and healing.

As we reflect on our journey, we recall the sacrifices made by our founders Levi and Yvonne Henry and those before us—journalists, activists, and everyday citizens who dared to challenge the status quo. Like the weary travelers of old, walking miles with battered sandals over jagged roads, we too have endured hardships to ensure that the truth is told. For over half a century, we have carried the torch as “soldiers without swords,” serving as a beacon of hope and an unwavering voice for our people.

This mission has not been without struggle. The Black Press has historically relied on the unwavering support of its community—readers who purchased newspapers, churches that spread the word, and businesses that understood the power of advertising in Black-owned media. Unlike mainstream publications that receive financial lifelines, we thrive because of the strength and loyalty of our people. Now, more than ever, we need that support to continue telling our own stories, preserving our history, and shaping our future.

Black History is not just a month-long observance, it is a living, breathing narrative that shapes our present and future. The Westside Gazette has been privileged to be part of that legacy for 54 years. Through trials and triumphs, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to truth, justice, and community upliftment. We owe our longevity to our readers, supporters, and advertisers who believe in the power of the Black Press.

As we look ahead, let us recommit ourselves to the principles that have guided us thus far. Let us continue to support Black businesses, strengthen our institutions, and pass down the lessons of resilience to future generations.

We are grateful for the journey, honored by your trust, and committed to the road ahead. Thank you for 54 years of unwavering support. May we continue to be a blessing to others, just as we have been blessed.

Yours in the struggle,

The Westside Gazette’s Family