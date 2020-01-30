Celebrating Ten Years

Dr. Marcus D. Davidson will be celebrating his Tenth year as Pastor of New Mount Olive Baptist Church in March 2020. A Diamond Celebration is planned with several epic events to honor Dr. Davidson and Family.

MODCO and the Touching Hearts Ministry will kick off the celebration with its Annual Homeless Give Back Day on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the North Parking Lot. The Homeless will receive food, clothing, health screening, hygiene kits, love and other support.

On Friday, March 6, at 6:30 p.m. A Diamond Affair Gala will be held at the Signature Grand in Davie, FL. Tickets are available for $100 and $125 for VIP participation. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

On Friday, March 13, A Diamond Classic Tournament will be held at the Woodmont Country Club in Tamarac, FL. The cost is $125 per person or $500 for a Foursome.

Hole sponsorships are $125 each. Ladies and Gentlemen are invited to golf.

On Wednesday evening, March 18, there will be an evening Worship Service in the Main Sanctuary of New Mount Olive.

This Epic Diamond Celebration will culminate on Sunday, March 22, as we celebrate our Pastor and First Family during our 7:15 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services. Please join us and celebrate with us. Contact the Church (954) 463-5126 for more information.