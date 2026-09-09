Cepero Elected President of Florida Association of County Managers

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Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero Elected President of Statewide Association

Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero has been elected president of the Florida Association of County Managers (FACM) for the 2026–2027 term.

Cepero’s election was made official during the association’s recent annual meeting in Orlando.

FACM is a professional organization representing county administrators from all 67 Florida counties. The association promotes collaboration, professional development and the exchange of best practices among local government leaders statewide.

Broward County Mayor Mark D. Bogen congratulated Cepero on her election, saying it reflects the respect she has earned throughout her career in government.

“On behalf of the County Commission, I congratulate Monica Cepero on her well-deserved election as President of the Florida Association of County Managers,” Bogen said. “This election is a testament to the statewide respect she has earned throughout her career, and I know her executive vision and collaborative spirit will serve the state well during her tenure.”

Cepero said she was honored to take on the leadership role.

“I am deeply honored to step into the role of President and lead this dedicated team with integrity, authenticity, and a steadfast commitment to serving all Florida residents and visitors,” she said. “The camaraderie within FACM gives me ultimate confidence that, together, we can transform today’s challenges into lasting opportunities that strengthen the resilience and vibrancy of our communities.”

Cepero has more than 35 years of experience in state and local government management.

As Broward County administrator, she serves as the county’s chief executive officer and oversees an annual budget of $8.8 billion. Broward County has more than 2 million residents and a workforce of nearly 7,000 employees across more than 65 agencies.

Her responsibilities include overseeing major county operations and facilities, including Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades and the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau.