CHALLENGE ACCEPTED. NORTH BROWARD HOSPITAL DISTRICT BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS ELECTS ALL FEMALE OFFICERS

By Jennifer E. Smith

FORT LAUDERDLA, FL – The North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners, which oversees Broward Health, today elected its first all-female slate of officers at the July board meeting. Nancy Gregoire was elected Chairwoman, Stacy Angier was elected Vice Chair and Marie Waugh was elected Secretary/Treasurer. Former Chairman Ray Berry and Christopher Ure will continue to serve the board as commissioners.

Newly-appointed Chairwoman Gregoire thanked former Chairman Berry for his service, which was seconded by the board. Under Berry’s leadership, the system will conclude its corporate integrity agreement, exceeded budget prior to the pandemic, opened two new cardiac catheterization labs to bring quality heart care close to home and effectively managed many challenges experienced due to COVID-19.

“I am very excited that this amazing group of accomplished women are taking the helm of the North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners,” said Gino Santorio, President/CEO of Broward Health. “We know that the successes achieved by the board this year will continue in fiscal year 2021 under their leadership.”

Gregoire, of Coral Springs, is a partner at Birnbaum, Lippman & Gregoire, PLLC. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and a board certified appellate attorney. Gregoire received her bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctorate degree from the University of Miami School of Law. Her term began on December 1, 2017, and ends June 27, 2021.

Angier was appointed by Governor Rick Scott to the North Broward Hospital District Board of Commissioners and sworn in at the October 31, 2018, board meeting. The Margate resident and school principal at Abundant Life Christian Academy was appointed to fill a vacant seat. Her term ends May 7, 2022.

Waugh is the past chief human resources officer for APTIM, an engineering and program management corporation specializing in infrastructure, power and environmental services. Waugh is responsible for performance, benefits, compensation and recruiting. Prior to her work with APTIM, Waugh served as senior vice president of human resources for SUEZ in North America, one of the nation’s leading environmental organizations. Waugh’s term began November 30, 2018, and ends June 29, 2021.