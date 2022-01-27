Chambers unite for Black Chamber Day in Tallahassee

Black Chambers across Florida to gather at inaugural Black Chamber Day at the Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Florida Association of Black Chambers of Commerce will host its first Black Chamber Day at the Capitol. This is exciting as the event will bring together Chamber leaders from across the state to forge new connections and solidify relationships that will enable underserved communities to thrive. It will also provide an important opportunity for collective advocacy for the tools and resources our small businesses need to continue to propel our local economies forward.

The two day event is sponsored by the Minority and Small Business, Entrepreneurship & Capital (MaSBEC) division of Enterprise Florida and will feature a kick-off welcome reception at the Governor’s Club on Monday, January 31st from 6pm until 9pm. The second day, Tuesday, February 1st, will begin with a press conference on the Historic Front Steps from 9am until 10am and will be followed by meetings with key legislators and State of Florida staff.

In the wake of the devastation from the coronavirus forced shut downs and the prolonged impact of the pandemic, it has never been more important for a unified advocacy effort to ensure equity is placed at the forefront of the state’s economic agenda. By supporting small, Black businesses, we can create jobs and a stronger Florida economy for all Floridians.

The following chambers will be participating in the Black Chamber Day at the Capitol:

African-American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida 2. Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce of Florida 3. Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach 4. Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce 5. Capital City Chamber of Commerce 6. Greater First Coast Chamber of Commerce 7. Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce 8. Jacksonville Black Chamber of Commerce 9. Manasota Black Chamber of Commerce 10. Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Treasure Coast Black Chamber of Commerce

Together, we will help to develop and sustain vibrant and diverse communities in the state.