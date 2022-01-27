Cheryl A. Hickmon, beloved National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Passes

By Your Black World

She was an active member of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Delta Theta and a Golden Life Member. She served as national vice president, national secretary, eastern regional director, and south Atlantic regional representative for the organization. She also served as co-chair of the National Documents Review and Revision Task Force, co-chair of the National Leadership Academy, and president of the Hartford Alumnae Chapter and the Alpha Xi Chapter.

Hickmon died on Thursday, January 20, 2022, according to a slew of major news agencies.

The cause of death for Hickmon has not been disclosed to the public, either by her family or by authorities. Additionally, no information about her health problems was made public before her death. Hickmon’s admirers saw her as an inspiration, and many have conveyed their condolences on social media, notably Twitter.

Professionally, Hickmon was the director of the Andrology and Endocrinology in Vitro Fertilization Laboratory at the Montefiore Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health, which is part of the Montefiore Medical Center, which serves as the teaching hospital for the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

SC State presented Hickmon with the Distinguished Achievement and Achievement Awards. Additionally, she has received multiple awards, including the NAACP Connecticut Chapter’s “100 Most Influential African Americans in Connecticut” and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.’s Citizen of the Year Award.