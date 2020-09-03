CHILDREN’S DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT CENTER AWARDED $6 MILLION GRANT TO SUPPORT ITS COMPREHENSIVE FAMILY AIDS PROGRAM

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) has been awarded a $6 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for its Comprehensive Family AIDS Program (CFAP). The program cares for 2,254 women, children and infants infected and affected by HIV/AIDS in Broward County. CDTC, affiliated with Broward Health, serves children and families with special healthcare needs.

CFAP serves as the lead program for Broward County, funded by Part D of the Ryan White Care Act. The HRSA grant funds CDTC’s CFAP with $2 million per year for three years. Funding supports CDTC’s patient-centered medical home model of care. Clients in CFAP have access to a full array of onsite health care services, including primary and HIV specialty care, phlebotomy, gynecological screenings, nutrition and adherence education, and counseling. All clients in CFAP also have a medical case manager to provide education, support and linkage. Additionally, rapid confidential testing with immediate counseling, medical care and treatment is provided to those testing positive.

“We are extremely proud of our Comprehensive Family AIDS Program, which has a tremendous impact on our community, garnering a zero percent transmission rate from mother to baby and achieving a 79% viral suppression rate for youth and 75% for adults last year,” said Ana Calderon Randazzo, Ph.D., executive director of Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center.

After almost 30 years of service to the community, CFAP has successfully served multiple generations of many families. Advances in treatment protocols coupled with the program’s easy access to care and social services have proven successful in helping clients live undetectable, thereby eliminating the chance of transmission and allowing HIV+ women and children to live healthier and more active lives.

“CDTC is a vital resource in our community,” said Ashley Boxer, vice president of external affairs for Broward Health. “This grant allows Ana and her team to continue to have a transformational impact on the children and families we serve on a daily basis.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 be tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. To receive services, contact Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center’s CFAP Department at 954-728-1056 or visit childrensdiagnostic.com/comprehensive-family-aids-program-cfap/.

About CDTC

Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) is a not-for-profit that serves more than 12,000 clients with special healthcare needs in Broward County annually. As a facility of Broward Health, CDTC’s mission is to promote the optimal health and well-being of children with special healthcare needs by providing comprehensive prevention, intervention, and treatment services. CDTC has been awarded recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) Program for offering a unique system of care for infants, children, youth and women with chronic illnesses, disabilities, and developmental delays. For more information, visit ChildrensDiagnostic.org.