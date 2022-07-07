CHILDREN’S DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT CENTER COLLECTING SCHOOL SUPPLIES FOR 700 LOCAL CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) launched its 2022 Back to School Supply Drive in an effort to collect and fill 700 backpacks for children with special needs under its care.

CDTC is accepting donations now through August 8 in preparation for its large-scale backpack distribution on Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11 at its headquarters located at 1401 S. Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale. During the busy two-day event, care coordinators and volunteers will assist each child with selecting his or her very own backpack and help fill it with a variety of school supplies.

Children visiting CDTC’s Primary Care Center the week before school starts will also have the opportunity to select a backpack and supplies.

CDTC’s wish list includes basic school supplies such as backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, folders, glue sticks and more for preschoolers through high school aged students.

“Our students already face so many challenges going to school due to their health concerns,” said Ana Calderon Randazzo, Ph.D., executive director of Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center. “By ensuring they are prepared to learn, we can ease at least one burden. We are so grateful to the community that helps us make preparations for the new school year a little easier for these amazing and dedicated families.”

The annual Back to School Drive has become a tradition at CDTC, offering struggling families an accessible way of preparing their children for the classroom while helping reduce added financial burdens. According to the National Retail Federation, parents will spend $26.5 billion on K-12 back-to-school necessities this year. That’s an average $669.28 per child, up 5 percent from 2021’s $634.78.

The public and local businesses are welcome to collect school supplies or gift cards. Donations may be dropped off at Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. before August 8. To view CDTC’s back to school drive wish list or make a donation, please visit childrensdiagnostic.com/back-to-school/