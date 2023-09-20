Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) announces the release of the Facilities Management Services 2023/24 RFQ.

The intent of this Request for Qualifications is to obtain comprehensive facilities management services from a reputable vendor. The successful applicant will work closely with CSC staff to maintain all aspects of the 31,500 square foot two-story headquarters building which houses approximately 100 employees on Commercial Blvd.

This procurement will be available on September 19, 2023, through CSC’s web-based Contract Administration and Procurement System (CAPS) and responses must be submitted through CAPS. Interested parties can access the RFQ from http://www.cscbroward.org/.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held in person on September 26, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at CSC, 6600 Commercial Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319. The conference will include a brief tour of the facility. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference is not mandatory, but interested applicants are strongly encouraged to participate. This will be the only opportunity to receive verbal instructions regarding the RFQ.

Completed applications must be submitted through CAPS on October 19, 2023, by 12:00 p.m.

LATE SUBMISSIONS WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorizes the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

Follow us on Twitter at @CSCBroward and on Facebook. For more information about the Children’s Services Council of Broward County, please visit www.cscbroward.org.