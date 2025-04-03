Children’s Services Council of Broward County Honored with the 2025 Legacy Award for Commitment to Maternal and Child Health 

Advertisement

Submitted by Cindy Arenberg Seltzer

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) is proud to announce that it has been selected as the recipient of the esteemed 2025 Legacy Award by the Broward Healthy Start Coalition. This prestigious honor recognizes CSC’s more than two decades of unwavering commitment to improving maternal and child health in Broward County.

Through early investments in Family Support programs, CSC has played a pivotal role in fostering healthier futures for Broward’s youngest residents and their families. By supporting initiatives like Healthy Families, which provides critical resources to pregnant women and new mothers, the MOMs program, which addresses maternal depression, and ongoing Safe Sleep awareness efforts, CSC remains a steadfast advocate for the health and well-being of infants and their families.

“This award is a testament to CSC’s dedication to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow up safe, healthy, and ready to learn which begins with supporting healthy moms, infants and families,” said Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, CSC’s President/CEO. “We are honored to be recognized for our commitment and proud to stand alongside so many passionate advocates for maternal and child health.”

The award will be formally presented during the 2025 Maternal Child Health Conference hosted by the Broward Healthy Start Coalition on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The award ceremony and luncheon will take place at 12:00 p.m., where CSC will be recognized among other distinguished leaders in maternal and child health.

As a Legacy Award recipient, CSC joins a distinguished group of organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to improving the well-being of mothers, infants, and families in the community.

For more information about the event or to celebrate this honor with us, please visit www.cscbroward.org