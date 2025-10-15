Church Members Sue First Baptist Church Piney Grove Leadership Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement and Bylaws Violations

Advertisement

By Staff Writer

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL — A growing conflict over church governance and finances has erupted at one of Broward County’s oldest and most respected faith institutions, First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

Nearly 50 longtime members filed a lawsuit on September 23, 2025, against Rev. Dr. Ezra L. Tillman, Jr. and the church’s Board of Deacons, alleging financial misconduct and violations of Piney Grove’s constitution.

The complaint, filed as a derivative action, names the church as a nominal defendant, meaning the suit is brought on behalf of the membership—not against the church itself.

Claims of Unauthorized Payments and Constitutional Breaches

According to court documents, the plaintiffs claim the deacons approved a $200,000 transfer to Pastor Tillman as a down payment for his personal residence in Palm Beach County without the required authorization from the full church conference. Members say this action directly violated the church’s constitution and established fiscal procedures.

“The constitution exists to protect the congregation,” said one member with more than five decades at Piney Grove. “To ignore it is to betray the very foundation of this church.”

Plaintiffs further allege that transparency around the church’s finances has deteriorated, with limited disclosure of expenditures or financial losses. Longtime member Juanita Pringle, a 70-year member, stated that verbal reports at the most recent church conference indicated losses exceeding $85,000 over three months.

They also contend that Pastor Tillman canceled scheduled church conferences following the disputed payment and barred certain members from participation, allegedly in violation of church bylaws.

Attempts at Resolution Before Litigation

Attorney Johnny L. McCray, Jr., representing the plaintiffs, sent a letter on August 16, 2025, to Pastor Tillman and two deacon defendants, urging an amicable resolution. In the letter, McCray declared the $200,000 payment invalid for lack of congregational approval and requested corrective action within ten days.

Despite the notice, plaintiffs say Pastor Tillman finalized the purchase of a home valued at more than $900,000 on August 28, 2025.

“This is precisely why constitutional adherence is essential in faith-based organizations,” said Attorney Karen Black-Barron, former church parliamentarian and lifelong Piney Grove member.

Leadership Turmoil and Departures

Former Trustee Board Chair Bruce Palmer reported that the entire board of trustees resigned on July 5, 2024, citing frustration with what they described as disregard for their authority. Palmer said that following their resignation, Pastor Tillman appointed deacons as trustees—a move he says violated the bylaws because it lacked church conference approval.

Church Operations Manager Delvis Chance, who resigned in May 2025, said that remaining staff were required to sign non-disclosure agreements, restricting them from sharing internal financial information with the congregation.

Governance and Allegations of Authoritarian Control

The lawsuit also claims that Pastor Tillman has refused to operate under the church’s constitution, instead asserting that he is guided solely by “biblical principles.” Plaintiffs argue that this has led to an authoritarian style of leadership, where dissenting members are removed or disciplined.

A hearing has been scheduled for Friday, November 14, 2025, after the court agreed to expedite the case due to the seriousness of the allegations.

Despite this, former deacon Stuart Pinnock says Pastor Tillman told congregants the case had already been decided in his favor and that members were expected to “repent and apologize in writing.”

A Fight for Accountability and Restoration

Plaintiffs say their legal action seeks to restore biblical leadership, financial accountability, and transparency within First Baptist Church Piney Grove.

Founded in 1904, Piney Grove has long stood as a spiritual cornerstone in Broward County. Many of the plaintiffs—some with over 50 years of service—say their goal is not division but preservation.

“We are acting to save our church, not destroy it,” said one senior member. “This is about integrity, stewardship, and honoring the faith of those who built Piney Grove.”

As the church community awaits its day in court, many hope the process will ultimately lead to stronger governance, renewed trust, and a recommitment to the values that made Piney Grove a beacon of faith for more than a century.