City Of Tamarac Names Vice Mayor, City Attorney and City Manager Appointee

Submitted by Eunicia Baker

TAMARAC, FL — During the Regular City Commission Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the city of Tamarac’s Vice Mayor, City Attorney and incoming City Manager were named.

Tamarac’s District 1 Commissioner, Marlon D. Bolton, was named Vice Mayor, following a vote by the City Commission. Bolton will serve in this capacity for a one-year term, while continuing his duties as Commissioner of District 1. Bolton was first elected to the Tamarac City Commission in November 2016. He was elected for a second term as District 1 Commissioner in November 2020.

The Tamarac City Commission also voted to appoint Hans Ottinot, Esq., Managing Partner of Ottinot Law P.A., as City Attorney. Ottinot served previously as Tamarac’s Interim City Attorney in 2021. He went on to serve as the City’s Permanent City Attorney. His new appointment became effective Dec. 15. Pamala Ryan, Partner of Ottinot Law, will also be a part of team providing legal services to the city of Tamarac. Ryan is Board Certified in Local Government Law.

Levent Sucuoglu, who currently serves as Tamarac’s Interim Assistant City Manager, was appointed to the position of City Manager, effective March 4, 2023. For nearly 28 years, Sucuoglu has served as the city of Tamarac’s Director of Information Technology. In November 2021, Sucuoglu was appointed to the position of Interim Assistant City Manager. He will continue in the role until March 4.