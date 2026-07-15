COMMUNITY-BASED CONNECTIONS, INC. ANNOUNCES HONOREES FOR FIFTH ANNUAL GREEN BLAZER AWARDS GALA & CELEBRATION ON OCTOBER 3 AT THE WESTIN FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH RESORT

Advertisement

Green blazers to be presented to Kirk Brown, Carol Hylton, Brian C. Johnson, and Newton Sanon during fundraiser that supports programs which improve the lives of those in underserved communities

Submitted Fran Folic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL— Community-Based Connections, Inc. (CBCI), a nonprofit organization dedicated to delivering youth development, family strengthening, and community empowerment services to underserved populations, has announced this year’s Green Blazer Awards Gala & Celebration honorees: Kirk Brown, CEO of Handy; Carol Hylton, president and CEO of CareerSource Broward; Brian C. Johnson, founder of Community-Based Connections and president and CEO of the Minority Builders Coalition; and Newton Sanon, president and CEO of OIC of South Florida. These distinguished community leaders will each receive a commemorative and branded green blazer for their contributions to help improve the quality of life for local children and families at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort (321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd.).

“Community-Based Connections is proud to recognize those who have created a lasting impact on the lives of at-risk families in our community,” said Mikelange Olbel, CEO of Community Based Connections, Inc. “From creating career opportunities and promoting economic stability, to empowering youth and guaranteeing healthcare challenges are met, our 2026 honorees serve as advocates and beacons of hope to better our community.”

Kirk Brown is the CEO of Handy, a child welfare and workforce development organization serving South Florida’s most vulnerable youth and families. A nationally recognized transformational leader with more than 29 years of experience, Brown has built a reputation for aligning public policy, private investment, and community partnerships to produce measurable outcomes in education, housing, workforce mobility, and family stabilization. Under his leadership, HANDY has achieved a 95% success rate in post-secondary matriculation, employment placement, safe housing attainment, and positive life planning outcomes for youth served. Prior to leading HANDY, Brown provided statewide Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) policy guidance across all 67 Florida counties at the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and managed Independent Living portfolio at the Department of Children and Families, shaping policy and programs impacting more than 2,800 youth annually.

Carol Hylton is president and CEO of CareerSource Broward, leading Broward County’s workforce development system. Under her leadership, the agency earned Sun Sentinel’s 2025 Top Places to Work honor, maintained an A+ rating from CareerSource Florida, and secured a $3 million capital improvement Broadband Grant to partner with Broward Health in doing workforce and healthcare in Pompano Beach. Ms. Hylton spearheads initiatives that enable individuals to obtain employment and support employer growth. She serves on the National Association of Workforce Boards, Board of Directors, is Vice President of the Florida Workforce Development Association, and is an alumna of Leadership Florida.

Brian C. Johnson, founder of Community-Based Connections and president and CEO of the Minority Builders Coalition, has worked with at-risk youth in Broward County for nearly 20 years. As president and CEO of Minority Builders Coalition, Inc., he actively supports a network of minority and small construction related businesses throughout South Florida helping to create/retain jobs for workers in construction fields and preserving safe and affordable housing for more than 600 seniors and low-income families every year. He served for seven years as an elected member of City of West Park City Commission – four of which as vice mayor. During his time in office, Brian translated his passions as an advocate into legislative practices by creating numerous policies/programs that expand prosperity to the residents and businesses in the city. He has also served on the Board of Directors for the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance, as the chair for Broward County Small Business Development Advisory Board, and he is one of the chief advocates for small/minority businesses in South Florida. Johnson is also a founding board member of the Broward County Black Chamber of Commerce, founder of the Zeta Chi Lamplighters Mentoring Program, and founder of the Central Broward Kiwanis Foundation. Johnson has led the Broward School’s Diversity Study Workgroup that created the existing Supplier Diversity Outreach Program. He was the chair of the Stakeholders Workgroup that helped the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County to create new policies and programs to increase its contracting with MWBEs.

Newton Sanon is the president and CEO of OIC of South Florida, where he has dedicated more than two decades to advancing economic mobility and workforce opportunities for underserved communities. Since 2001, he has led OIC’s growth from a two-person team to a $15 million organization with over 200 staff, securing more than $190 million in public and private funding. Under his leadership, OIC has helped over 60,000 South Floridians—including returning citizens, unemployed and underemployed workers—transition into stable, family-supporting careers. OIC’s nationally recognized Reentry Program, featured on CNN, earned the White House’s prestigious “Honor of Hope” award. A proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., he serves on several civic and business boards, continuing his lifelong commitment to transforming lives and communities.

Previous honorees have included Tim Curtin, Memorial Healthcare System; Rosalyn Frazier, Broward Community & Family Health Centers; Kathy Salerno, Broward Health and Ken Walters, Community Care Plan Anna Fusco, Broward Teachers Union; Kenneth Jones, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital; Sandy Michael McDonald, Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development; Jasmin D. Shirley, Broward Health Regional Planning Council; Dion Smith, Children’s Services Council of Broward and Khalil Zeinieh, community advocate.

In the last year, CBCI served nearly 4,000 people and almost 2,000 families, provided over nearly 15,000 hours of in-home case management and support services to keep families intact and conducted 68 fatherhood group session meetings to improve fathers’ relationships with their children and help them secure employment. Additionally, the organization expanded services to Palm Beach County with an office in Riviera Beach.

Proceeds from the event will benefit CBCI’s Awesome Dads Awesome Men (A.D.A.M.) fatherhood mentoring program, The Beacon of HOPE-Intact Family Navigation Program, Family Strengthening Program, and S.M.A.R.T. monitoring safety plans, as well as its vital initiatives such as Early Achievers at Markham Elementary, Young Believers, Club Elevate, Haven and Healing Space.

The evening of celebration will include a cocktail reception, a seated three-course dinner with an open bar, live musical entertainment, dancing and the impactful awards ceremony, which includes the presentation of the branded green blazers. Tickets are $150 per person; a table is $2,500 .To attend, please reserve seats at communitybasedconnections.com/green-blazer-awards/.

About Community-Based Connections, Inc.

Community-Based Connections, Inc. (CBCI) is a nonprofit human services organization with more than 16 years of expertise in delivering youth development advocacy and family resilience strengthening programs, plus health and community empowerment initiatives to underserved populations in Broward County. CBCI was founded upon the belief that service providers who have natural ties to the community are in the best position to help improve the odds of youth and family success. The CBCI mission is to expand the options available to children – from cradle to college – that promote their social and academic growth, equipping them with the skills they need to overcome challenges and thrive in adulthood. CBCI programs services that engage, encourage and motivate include the Young Believers Program, Family Strengthening Program, S.M.A.R.T. Team, New Day Diversion, and the Early Achievers Program. For more information about programs in Broward and Palm Beach counties, visit communitybasedconnections.com.