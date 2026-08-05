Handy and Law Enforcement Partner to Assist 150 Youth with Back to School Shopping

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By Julie Dissette

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — More than 150 South Florida youth are starting the school year with new clothes, shoes, school supplies and lasting memories thanks to Handy’s annual Back-to-School Shop With A Cop.

Uniformed officers from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, Broward Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies were paired with 150 youth, ages 13 to 18, served by Handy (Helping Advance and Nurture the Development of Youth) for a unique shopping experience designed to foster positive relationships while helping students prepare for the new school year. They shopped at TJ Maxx and Marshalls in Coral Ridge Mall with a $100 TJ Maxx gift card from Handy to purchase back-to-school essentials and also received a backpack filled with school supplies to help them start the school year with confidence.

Sponsored by JM Family, TJ Maxx and the Community Police Relations Foundation, Back-to-School Shop With A Cop provided much more than a shopping experience. By spending time together in a relaxed, supportive environment, youth and law enforcement officers built meaningful connections that reinforce trust, mentorship and community engagement.

“Every child deserves to walk into the first day of school feeling confident, prepared and knowing their community believes in them,” said Kirk Brown, CEO of Handy that has helped more than 50,000 at-promise youth and their families achieve self-sufficiency. “Shop With A Cop is about much more than back-to-school shopping. It’s about building trust, creating connections and reminding our youth that they have an entire community standing behind them. Thanks to our generous sponsors and our law enforcement partners, we’re helping these young people start the school year with everything they need to thrive.”

Throughout the morning, officers assisted students as they selected clothing, shoes and school necessities while sharing conversations, encouragement and advice for the upcoming school year in an atmosphere of positivity, allowing youth to interact with officers outside of emergency situations and strengthening relationships that benefit the entire community.

Shop With A Cop is just one example of Handy’s ongoing commitment to equip youth with the resources, support and relationships they need to thrive academically and personally.

About Handy

Since 1985, Handy (Helping Advance and Nurture the Development of Youth) has helped over 50,000 at-promise youth and their families achieve self-sufficiency. As a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization, Handy provides customized programs that meet the individual needs of a child through four unique pillars: Handy Youth [Youth Development], Handy Cares [Mental Health and Wellness Services], Handy Futures [Education and Career Development], and Handy Homes [Housing Assistance]. Handy is led by CEO, Kirk Brown and an action-driven Board under the direction of current Chairman, Shea Smith.

Headquartered at 2101 N. Andrews Avenue in Wilton Manors, Handy’s mission is to create supportive communities where youth and families achieve self-sufficiency. For more information visit https://handyinc.org or connect with the organization via social media at www.facebook.com/HANDYSouthFL or www.instagram.com/handysouthfl