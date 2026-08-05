Florida Blue hosts Unity Classic Kickoff Event

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By Vaughn Wilson

The second annual Unity Classic is less than a month away, as the Edward Waters University Tigers prepare to face the Florida Memorial University Lions at Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium in Jacksonville.

Last season’s inaugural Classic delivered a thrilling finish, with Edward Waters upsetting nationally ranked Virginia Union on a last-second field goal. This year’s matchup could also come down to the wire, as Florida Memorial has enjoyed recent success against the Tigers.

Florida Blue hosted a kickoff press conference on its Jacksonville campus, bringing together representatives from both universities and the Unity Classic organizing committee. The event was streamed nationally by HBCU Gameday.

Following the press conference, members of Jacksonville’s business and civic communities gathered for a luncheon to learn more about the Classic and explore ways to support the event. Florida Blue provided lunch for those in attendance.

Participants included Unity Classic founder Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes Jr.; Unity Classic Chair Dr. Linda Groomes; Edward Waters President Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr.; Florida Memorial President William McCormick; FMU head football coach Michael Jones; EWU head football coach Brian Jenkins; and EWU Deputy Director of Athletics Justin Griffin.

Florida Blue’s Tony Jenkins spearheaded the event and was joined by Courtney Harris as co-host. Longtime Florida Blue executive Darnell Smith and former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown also participated in the festivities.