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    Florida Blue hosts Unity Classic Kickoff Event

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    Vaughn Wilson

    By Vaughn Wilson

     

    Courtney Harris – Florida Blue
    Darnell Smith – Florida Blue

    The second annual Unity Classic is less than a month away, as the Edward Waters University Tigers prepare to face the Florida Memorial University Lions at Nathaniel Glover Community Field and Stadium in Jacksonville.

    EWU President Dr. A. Zachary Faison, Jr
    FMU coach Michael Jones, left and EWU Coach Brian Jenkins.

    Last season’s inaugural Classic delivered a thrilling finish, with Edward Waters upsetting nationally ranked Virginia Union on a last-second field goal. This year’s matchup could also come down to the wire, as Florida Memorial has enjoyed recent success against the Tigers.

     

    FMU head coach Michael Jones
    FMU President Willie McCormick

    Florida Blue hosted a kickoff press conference on its Jacksonville campus, bringing together representatives from both universities and the Unity Classic organizing committee. The event was streamed nationally by HBCU Gameday.

     

    Former Jax Mayor Alvin Brown
    HBCU Gameday host Vaughn Wilson

    Following the press conference, members of Jacksonville’s business and civic communities gathered for a luncheon to learn more about the Classic and explore ways to support the event. Florida Blue provided lunch for those in attendance.

     

    Ladies in attendance

    Tony Jenkins – Florida BLue

    Participants included Unity Classic founder Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes Jr.; Unity Classic Chair Dr. Linda Groomes; Edward Waters President Dr. A. Zachary Faison Jr.; Florida Memorial President William McCormick; FMU head football coach Michael Jones; EWU head football coach Brian Jenkins; and EWU Deputy Director of Athletics Justin Griffin.

     

    Tony Jenkins – Florida BLue

    Florida Blue’s Tony Jenkins spearheaded the event and was joined by Courtney Harris as co-host. Longtime Florida Blue executive Darnell Smith and former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown also participated in the festivities.

     

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    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

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